The Deputy was hit by one vehicle causing the deputy to hit another. Minor injuries were reported.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday around 6:00 p.m. a Precinct 3 Deputy was transporting a juvenile; the Deputy was hit by a vehicle while on Staples and Saratoga.

This caused the deputy to hit another vehicle. The vehicle that caused the accident is described as a silver or grey sunbird car.

According to Constable Jimmy Rivera the car fled the scene and minor injuries were reported.