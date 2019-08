CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were some scary moments just before 6:00 p.m. at the Stripes on Morgan avenue.

The scene unfolded the gas station near Shoreline Hospital.

A driver lost control of his car and smashed into one of the gas pumps.

According to first responders, the man might have suffered a medical emergency while driving through the parking lot.

He was taken to a hospital.

Thankfully no one else was involved in the incident.