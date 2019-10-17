CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — San Patricio County authorities are on the search for the driver of a stolen vehicle after the suspect led them on a chase through two South Texas towns late Wednesday night.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said it was just before midnight when the chase began at a Stripes convenience store in Odem, Texas. Authorities pursued the suspect all the way to a little league baseball field in Taft, Texas, where the vehicle was found abandoned.

At last report, authorities were at both the scene in Taft and the convenience store in Odem where the chase began, where they are reviewing surveillance video.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

