SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a vehicle was shot and killed early Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

San Antonio Police Sgt. Curtis Lewis said officers were called to the 6100 block of I-10 East near North Foster Road for a report of a vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found a bleeding man at the steering wheel of a black four-door sedan

"When the officers were finally able to assess the situation, they found a male in the driver's seat, and they also saw two small children in the back seat," Curtis said. "It appeared that the male did have some blood on him, but was unsure of what exactly happened, whether it was a result of the accident."

Curtis said first responders determined the man behind the wheel suffered a gunshot wound, though they were unsure when or how. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Curtis said the children were not physically harmed but were shaken up by the situation.

Police said they're trying to track down witnesses.

The victim has not yet been identified.

RELATED: Former 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack dead at 40

RELATED: US Embassy: Americans aboard quarantined ship to fly home, with some heading to Lackland AFB

RELATED: Airman, long-lost dog reunited in Spokane on Valentine's Day