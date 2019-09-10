TEMPLE, Texas —

A major single-vehicle accident happened on S. 57th St. at the 363 loop in Temple on Wednesday.

Police asked drivers to avoid the eastbound lanes in this area.

The vehicle left the road and crime scene and accident reconstruction investigators were called.

A 4-door Mercedes sedan was traveling eastbound, left the roadway and became wedged under the 57th St. bridge.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

