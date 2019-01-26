CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers were detoured off Holly Rd. near Kostoryz this morning as crews worked to repair a snagged telecommunications line. It appears a passing vehicle managed to bring down the overhanging line which also affected electrical lines about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

It left roughly 20 power customers in the area in the dark. A.E.P. Texas was on the scene working on the issue. Estimated restoration time is 12:30 p.m.

Police blocked a section of the roadway and diverted traffic as crews worked to restore the lines.