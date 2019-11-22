CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our final four, locked and ready to go! Laguna Shores and Brownlee. Morgan and Pyrenees.

Your votes got us to this point narrowing down the list of the worst of the worst roads in the Coastal Bend.

But, we are not done yet. We are looking for a champ.

In today's matchup, we put Laguna Shores against Brownlee.

Here's a refresher course:

Since our first mention of this Flour Bluff treasure, someone placed a sign with a demand of our elected leaders! It's clearly that bad.

Major dips, bumps, and loose rocks greet everyone who passes through.

Brownlee, this is a road that has a lot of bus traffic. Big buses mean big potholes. We found this 80-inch rim rocker right next to a bus stop, south of Morgan. Yow! This street is heavily used because it connects drivers to the medical district at Spohn shoreline.

Now, it's time to vote so visit kiiitv.com/vote to let us know who is the champ of this round. Laguna shores or Brownlee?

