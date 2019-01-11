CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are hundreds of roadways in South Texas that connect us with family, friends and work.

We want to know which one is driving YOU crazy! Which one has the most bumps, the biggest pot holes and tons of loose gravel.

Every day in November on First Edition, we are going to pit the streets you told us were the worst of the worst against each other until we have a winner.

First up: Laguna Shores in Flour Bluff versus Sea Pines Drive on the Island.

Sea Pines Drive: The corridor connection families living out on the furthest areas of North Padre Island is filled with spotty holes. Many of the holes we saw were recently patched, but residents say it will not last on this four-lane stretch.

Laguna Shores: This two-way street has tons of major dips, bumps and loose rocks. Drivers in this area say they complained before without result. They tell us that at least they still have a beautiful bay to the east.

Now that you've been recapped on our two contenders, here's what we need you to do: Go to KIIITV.com/Vote to let us know which street is DRIVING YOUR CRAZY.

