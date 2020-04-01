SAN ANTONIO — When a drug task force went to arrest a woman with an outstanding warrant, they say they found more trouble.

36-year-old Christina Rodarte is now jailed on four new drug charges after detectives say they found heroin, methamphetamine and mushrooms in her home back in November.

This all happened on Willow Run in northeast San Antonio, near Loop 1604 and Stahl Road.

Court records indicate when Rodarte was arrested for drugs in September, she got out of jail on a $15,000.

This time? Her bonds total $80,000. She remains jailed.