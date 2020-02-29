SAN ANTONIO — Some San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo attendees may need to be assessed for possible rabies exposure, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

A solid black cow that was shown by a Miller Grove ISD student from February 11-14 was found to have developed rabies and was capable of spreading the virus that causes the disease.

The cow was reportedly only outside of the barn while being shown and then loaded and unloaded for transport while at the Stock Show & Rodeo. While inside the cattle barn, the animal was kept in stall 1474, towards the east end of the building.

DSHS

DSHS

Rabies is spread through the saliva of infected animals, so DSHS warns anyone who put their hand in the cow's mouth or nose -- or had contact between animal's saliva and the eyes, nose, or mouth -- should be evaluated for rabies exposure. People who didn't have that sort of contact with the cow are not at risk of contracting the disease.

It takes between three weeks and three months for someone exposed to rabies to get sick; once symptoms start, the disease is "almost always fatal," DSHS warns.

Bexar County residents with questions can contact the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District at 210-207-8876. KENS 5 has reached out to the San Antonio Livestock Exposition for comment.

