SAN DIEGO, Texas — The San Diego Fire Department is investigating the cause of an overnight fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman.

It was around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday when firefighters were called to a house fire in the 100 block of North Trevino Street.

The SDFD had three firefighters battling the flames initially, but called in three more from the neighboring Alice Fire Department and two others from Ben Bolt. Flames did spread to a neighboring roof for a short time, but crews were able to stop it from spreading any further.

It took firefighters about three hours to get the blaze under control, and another two hours to put out the hot spots.

Officials said a woman in her 80s was living at the home by herself and died as a result of the fire. According to the San Diego Fire Chief, upon the initial call, it was unclear if anyone was inside. After checking with family members, firefighters were able to confirm that the elderly resident was inside at the time of the fire.

The home is a total loss.

The Alice Fire Marshal and Interim Fire Chief was on the scene for a preliminary investigation, but a cause could not be determined. A team from the State Fire Marshal's Office will investigate Wednesday.