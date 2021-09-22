Early Childhood Development Center celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with morning announcements

Fifth Graders at the elementary are able to become more proficient in the language and embrace South Texas heritage.

The Early Childhood Development Center is a dual-language based curriculum. The morning announcements are one way to promote Spanish speaking while embracing the South Texas heritage.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays students can expect their morning announcements in Spanish. Principal Kellye Loving said it is a way to encourage students to speak their second language.

"Our students learn English and Spanish on our campus, and become proficient in both languages. So, I think also it validates those that came in speaking only Spanish, it validates their language and makes them feel good about what they can do," said Loving.

Loving said it also helps to highlight Hispanic Heritage month.

"We'll probably start training that fourth grade group so they're ready for next year," said Loving.

Loving added they will also begin to switch around the students to give more of them an opportunity to make announcements in front of their peers.