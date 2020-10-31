Early voting comes to a close in the Coastal Bend

Your next and final opportunity to vote will be Election Day: Tuesday, November 3rd.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this final day of early voting, Texans continued to shatter voter turnout records. Here at home in the Coastal Bend, thousands of people took advantage of early voting.

In San Patricio County, a total of 19,183 people participated in in-person early voting and 2,432 total mail-in ballots were counted, making for a grand total of 21,163 votes counted for early voting. Elections officials there tell 3News that in the 2016 Election, there were a total of 22,023 voters who casted their ballots across mail-in, early voting and on Election Day.

Right up until this final day of early voting, 88,670 Nueces County residents had already early voted in-person and 15,012 by mail-in, making for a total of 103,682 before the final day of early voting in the 2020 general election. In the 2016 general election, a little more than 107,000 votes were tallied overall.

"We have broken records!" Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands told 3News. "We have made history again in Nueces County."

Outside of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center, one of the county's popular voting locations, our team met with local couple, Nathan and Melina Alcoser who both were able to vote early on Friday.

"It's everyone's right and of course, it affects everybody, so it's very important to come out and cast your vote," said Alcoser. "If you think it doesn't affect you, it does affect you. It does trickle all the way down to us, so it's very important."

If you were unable to vote early, your next opportunity to vote will be on Election Day, this upcoming Tuesday, November 3rd. In Nueces County, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day, you cannot be turned away.

For more helpful voter information and links, visit our KIII Voters Guide by clicking here.