AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after a shooting in eastern Travis County Monday night, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).

Austin-Travis County EMS said at 9:13 p.m. Monday that medics were responding to a reported gunshot wound incident in the 12200 block of FM 969 near the State Highway 130 intersection, north of the airport. A caller reported that "someone is possibly dead." ATCEMS then said at 9:22 p.m. that an adult man had been declared dead on the scene.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for suspect Andre Lashon Ross, 44, who was last seen on foot in the Austin's Colony neighborhood.

They said Ross was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff's office also said, "out of an abundance of caution," TCSO is asking residents in the Austin's Colony neighborhood to stay indoors through the overnight hours and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

TCSO said they know for sure that there was some sort of altercation in the parking lot area of the Circle K and that this is a homicide.

TCSO said a witness reported a description of a suspect vehicle that fled the scene and that the vehicle had been located in the Austin's Colony neighborhood. A witness reported that the driver of that vehicle fled on foot. Those witnesses are being interviewed by detectives.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

