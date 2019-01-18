CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tune in to First Edition every Friday for the latest way to invest in your future through education.

First Edition invited Joshua Sosa to speak more about how The Crossroads Program gives residents of the Coastal Bend a cost-effective way to complete their GED, HISET, and even learn English!

Teachers are also needed! In order to apply, you must at least have a Bachelor's degree. You do not need experience in teaching.

For more information about the Crossroads Program, visit their website here.