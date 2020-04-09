10 area teachers quit, 4 denied accommodations from CCISD, Teacher's Union reports

A spokesperson for CCISD said that the district has seen an increase in late summer retirements and resignations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The president of one of our local teacher's union tells 3News that one of the teachers in her organization asked the Corpus Christi ISD to allow her to teach virtually from her home because of her cancer treatments.

The union president said that request was denied by CCISD as of yesterday.



The CCISD is preparing for the return of some students to the classroom on September 8. However, a majority of children and their parents have decided it’s safer to stay at home and learn in the virtual classroom.

Dr. Nancy Vera, the president of the Corpus Christi chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said that’s exactly how five of her organization’s members felt on Wednesday. They went before a human resources committee to plead their cases that they needed to continue teaching from home.

"We’ve had hearings for five teachers who have asked for accommodations because either they’re ill, one was ill from cancer, the others have diabetes, high blood pressure and they are immune compromised," Dr. Vera said. "They have elderly family members at home. They were all denied. That was five and I anticipate from that five at least four of them are going to resign because they’re unable to get the accommodations they need."

Dr. Vera said that 10 other members of her union quit this week over the back to school mandate. That means that a total of at least 14 teachers will have quit this week.

A district spokesperson tells 3News that the district has seen an increase in late summer retirements and resignations. We were also told that the district will continue to fill those vacancies to ensure there’s a teacher for every class.

Dr. Vera said AFT is looking into the legality of CCISD’s actions over the supposed denial of those accommodations.

"We contacted our attorneys and they are going to review the cases and we do have recordings of the hearings," Dr. Vera said. "I have heard reports, but I haven’t confirmed it yet -- that some teachers were granted the accommodations but then CCISD reneged on it," Dr. Vera said.



CCISD sent us this statement which did not address the specific questions we had about the hearing on Wednesday.