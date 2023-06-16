x
Education

$1,200 In scholarships available to Coastal Bend students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Je’Sani Smith Foundation, with the support of the Valero Energy Corporation, will award six students in the Coastal Bend with $1,200 in scholarships!
Out of these six scholarships, four students from Richard King High School and two graduating 2023 Seniors will be eligible to be awarded one of these scholarships that will go towards the college or university of the student’s choice.
Responses must be submitted to info@jesanismithfoundation.org by midnight on Friday, June 16th to be considered for a scholarship award. Winners of these six scholarships will be notified in early August.
For further questions or assistance, email Kannon Hall at info@jesanismithfoundation.org

