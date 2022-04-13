2 CCISD educators win 'Teacher of the Year' awards

The two teachers were an example of just how important dedicated educators are to the CCISD system.

Today was a big day for educators with the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Wednesday night, two teachers from the district were honored as this year's Teacher of The Year.

Megan Butler a fourth grade teacher at Sam Houston Elementary and Amanda Davis a seventh grade English teacher at Haas Middle School both said they were not only grateful for their work to be recognized -- but also seen outside of the classroom.

"I'm still in a pretty big state of shock," Butler said. "It's a huge honor, there are so many wonderful teachers in our district. So it's just amazing."

Davis added that the joy of being a teacher is often it's own reward.

"There is nothing like being a teacher in Corpus Christi," Davis said. "It's the place to be if you want community. This is the one place that will be home."

The two teachers were an example of just how important dedicated educators are to the CCISD system.

