TAMU-CC is bringing back in-person graduations this May

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi said commencement ceremonies to honor the spring graduates of 2021 will take place next month at the American Bank Center. This is the first time graduates will walk the stage since December of 2019.



"This May, we will be able to host the commencement ceremonies in-person," said Deshawna Colvin a university spokesperson. "I know this has been long overdue for the graduates to be able to walk across the stage."



According to Colvin, the university worked with the ABC to be able to have three ceremonies on Saturday, May 15. There will be two for the graduates of Spring 2021, and a ceremony for the class of 2020 who missed out on walking the stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Any graduates from the class of 2020, who want that opportunity to walk across the stage and be recognized and honored for not only completing their degree but completing their degree during a pandemic, we want them to have that opportunity," said Colvin.





Sarina Garcia, who graduated this December over a computer screen during a virtual commencement, is finally getting a chance to attend an in-person ceremony with her classmates.



"One of the main things I’m looking forward to is crossing the stage wearing my regalia I worked for during my undergrad career and of course the island lei, one of our best traditions," said Garcia.



TAMUCC officials said there will be limited capacity at the commencements and each graduate is only allowed six guests who will be able to sit together, but socially distant from other guests.



"American Bank submitted a map with six people pods to Ticketmaster and we will provide each graduate with their tickets," said Colvin.





Face masks will also be required. Sanitization stations will be provided, and the facility will be cleaned and sanitized between ceremonies.