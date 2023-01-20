2023 GiRL Power Program teaches young women, their mothers about the importance of staying healthy mentally and physically

The program theme for this year's free event is “You Glow Girl.”

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Young women in the Coastal Bend will have the chance to learn, grow, and be empowered during this weekend's GiRL Power (Girls in Real Life) event.

Girls from 10 to 14, along with their mother or grandmother, will be learning about self-esteem, physical activity, nutrition, internet safety and communication.

Rachel Neff-Rupp, Principal of Cunningham Middle School, says the event will provide the tools and power these young ladies need to talk about the challenges they face during middle school.

"The ages of ten to 13 that we have in the middle schools, such difficult years, and I think this opportunity is going to give our girls and their power women the kind of tools for their tool box how to work self esteem, and the anti bullying and the social media." said Neff-Rupp.

Gloria Hicks, a board member for the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health, said this is an exciting event to provide for these girls and their mothers.

"Most of my kids coming from Gloria Hicks come to Cunningham and so I would like to have them better prepared for when they get here, and for their moms bettered prepared for what they are going to face and what they are going to be doing," said Hicks.

Along with guest speakers, there will be breakout sessions such as teaching self defense and hip-hop.

Lunch will be provided along with door prizes and giveaways.

This free event is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cunningham Middle School.