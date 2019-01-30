CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First Edition recognizes Katiana (Katie) Sanchez, 5th grader at W.B Travis Elementary as this week's 3 Star Student!

Her School Counselor Amanda Casas Castaneda says Katie is an outstanding young lady. She says she excels with her academics and received all A's for the first semester. Katie is well mannered, confident, intelligent, and friendly. Language Arts is her favorite subject and she wants to be a Marine Biologist when she grows up.

Katie says that she loves fish, she finds them very interesting!

Katie participates in many extracurricular activities including News Crew (she is one of the head anchors), Students Council, Early Acts First Knight Service Club, Technology Club, and attends CCD classes at Holy Family Catholic Church. Mrs. Castaneda says Katie is truly a great students and that their school staff is so lucky to call her a Travis Falcon!