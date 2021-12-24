3 Star Student: Luke-John

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here’s our 3 Star Student for this week!
Meet Luke-John Lamb.
He’s in the 5th grade at Mireles Elementary School in Corpus Christi.
Math, Science and Art are his favorite subjects and he’s been a straight A student since the 1st grade.
His achievements, besides being a permanent honor roll student, include being nominated for ‘student of the year’ and he is known for his science fair awards.
Luke-John would like to someday be an attorney, or an engineer, or an astronaut, or an Apple product designer!
He’s a Lego aficionado, he plays guitar and he is a speed “cuber,” meaning he is able to solve a Rubik’s cube in under a minute from any scratch position.
Luke-John Lamb
