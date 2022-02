Our 3Star Student of the week is Celeste De La Garza, an 8th grader at the School of Science and Technology.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our 3Star Student of the week is Celeste De La Garza, an 8th grader at the School of Science and Technology.

Celeste is a straight A student, and her favorite subject is algebra. Celeste is on the straight A honor roll, she's Parliamentarian of the NJHS, and is co-captain of the volleyball team!