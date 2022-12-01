3 Star Student: Lilianna

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here’s our 3 Star Student for this week!
Meet Lilianna Rios.
She is in 5th-grade at Zavala Elementary School in Corpus Christi.
Math is her favorite subject, and she is a straight A student who has passed all her STAAR tests - one of only two students to do it.
Lilianna wants to one day be a movie set designer, or an interior decorator.
Her hobbies include jumping on the trampoline, singing and dancing, and making bracelets.
A Big Red 3 congratulations to Lilianna Rios, our 3 Star Student for this week!
