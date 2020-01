CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the age of 14, Nicholas Talavera already knows that he loves math, history and art. What he wants to do next is learn about philosophy and engineering.

Nicholas is a student at Baker Middle School and he is this week's 3Star Student!

Baker Middle School Principal John Dobbins brought Nicholas to visit us Live on 3News First Edition.

