3Star Student: Alejandra

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is time to meet our 3Star Student for the week... Alejandra Martinez!

Alejandra is a fifth grade student at Montclair Elementary School here in Corpus Christi. She said reading is her favorite subject and she is a straight "A" student!

Her special honors include perfect attendance, earning first place in a recent archery tournament and she is vice president of the student council.

Alejandra said she wants to be a doctor someday. She enjoys being a Girl Scout, baking and archery!

We at 3NEWS send Alejandra a big congratulations. We are sending her a special gift pack from our sponsors.