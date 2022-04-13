x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
3Star

3Star Student: Alejandra

Alejandra is a fifth grade student at Montclair Elementary School here in Corpus Christi. She said reading is her favorite subject and she is a straight "A" student!

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is time to meet our 3Star Student for the week... Alejandra Martinez!

Alejandra is a fifth grade student at Montclair Elementary School here in Corpus Christi. She said reading is her favorite subject and she is a straight "A" student!

Her special honors include perfect attendance, earning first place in a recent archery tournament and she is vice president of the student council.

Alejandra said she wants to be a doctor someday. She enjoys being a Girl Scout, baking and archery!

We at 3NEWS send Alejandra a big congratulations. We are sending her a special gift pack from our sponsors. 

If you would like to nominate a student, visit kiiitv.com/nominate and register! Watch 3NEWS every Wednesday morning for winner announcements!

Related Articles