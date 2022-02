Our 3Star Student of the week is Aviana De Los Santos, a 5th grader at Calallen West Intermediate.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our 3Star Student of the week is Aviana De Los Santos, a 5th grader at Calallen West Intermediate.

Aviana is a straight A student, and her favorite subjects are reading, science, and social studies.

She is on the student council, and has gotten recognition at the science fair and the U.I.L. recognition in advanced reading.