3Star Student: Kenneth Baxter

Congratulations to Kenneth for being chosen as our 3Star Student!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our 3Star Student of the week is Kenneth Baxter!

Kenneth is taking on the third grade at Dawson Elementary School here in Corpus Christi.

Math is his favorite subject and he is a very strong straight "A" student!

His special honors include being on the "A" honor roll all year and being an alternate for the class student council.

When Kenneth grows up, he has his sights focused on being an FBI agent!

His hobbies include Running Club, basketball, jiu-jitsu and of course, being a gamer!

Congratualtions Kenneth! Our sponsors will be sending him a gift pack recognizing him for a job well done!