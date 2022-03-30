3Star Student: Nicholas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is time to meet our 3Star Student for the week... Nicholas Vargas!
Nicholas is a 5th grade student at St. Pius Catholic School. Nicholas loves technology classes and is a straight A student.
His special honors include being on the A Honor Roll, winning the Principal's Award three times, being a Mayor's Essay winner, an American History essay contest winner from the Daughters of the American Revolution and being a Cub Scout!
Nicholas wants to be a digital animator someday. His hobbies include robotics, the Coding Club, the Chess Club and being on the basketball team.
We wants to send Nicholas a huge congratulations for being our 3Star Student for the week!
3NEWS is sending Nicholas a special gift pack from our sponsors to recognize him for a job well done.
To nominate a student, visit kiiitv.com/nominate and register.