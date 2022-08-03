Shelby is a 6th grader at Flour Bluff Intermediate and her favorite subject is math.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meet our 3Star Student... Shelby!

She is a straight A student and has placed first at the UIL Music Memory competition for four years in a row!

Shelby hopes to become an anesthesiologist one day. Shelby loves art, swimming, reading and music.

Congratulations, Shelby! We are sending her a special gift pack from our sponsors to recognize her for a job well done.