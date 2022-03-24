3Star Teacher: Dnette Grant!

She's a fifth grade teacher at Galvan Elementary.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time to meet our 3Star Teacher for the week... Dnette Grant!

She's a fifth grade teacher at Galvan Elementary. She graduated from Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi and teaches science.

Her special honors include winning numerous awards for drill team and being nominated for 'Teacher of the Year'.

Dnette said she loves making learning about science fun and interesting for her students.

Her main hobbies include making creative t-shirts, coaching kickball and she loves to dance!

KIII First Edition sends our biggest congratulations to Dnette! 3NEWS will be sending Dnette a special gift pack from our sponsors to recognize her for a job well done.