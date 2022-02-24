3Star Teacher: Jesse Cruz

His special honors include winning "Teacher of the Year" while teaching at Miller High School in 2017.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meet our 3Star Teacher for this week: Jesse Cruz!

Cruz is a 9th grade teacher at Mary Carroll High School. He graduated from Del Mar College and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and also spent some time at the University of Arizona. He now teaches biology classes.

His special honors include winning "Teacher of the Year" while teaching at Miller High School in 2017.

Mr. Cruz said his students' consistent high performing grades and scores account for many special moments hi has experienced throughout his career.

His main hobbies include collecting cars, fishing and bird watching.

KIII First Edition sends a big congratulations to Mr. Cruz and will be sending him a special gift package from our sponsors to recognize him for a job well done.

