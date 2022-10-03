3Star Teacher: Melissa

Melissa is a 6th and 7th grade teacher at Kaffie Middle School here in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meet our 3Star Teacher for the week... Melissa Stuart!

Melissa is a 6th and 7th grade teacher at Kaffie Middle School here in Corpus Christi. She graduated from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and teaches science.

Her special honors include winning "Teacher of the Year" in 2021. She said her weekly labs and heading the Science Club accounts for many of the special moments she has experienced throughout her career.

Her main hobbies include gardening, attending social events and entertaining guests.

