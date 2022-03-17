3Star Teacher: Sierah Guajardo

Sierah Guajardo is a PE coach for 9th graders at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School in Corpus Christi!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is time to meet our 3Star Teacher for the week!

Sierah Guajardo is a physical education coach and math teacher for 9th graders at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School in Corpus Christi. She graduated from the University of Texas- San Antonio and is now earning her master's degree at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Her special honors include winning honors as Miss Texas and being a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Sierah said her student's successes account for the many special moments she has experienced throughout her career.

Her main hobbies include cheerleading, gymnastics and dance. She was a Jr. Olympic Champion!

We want to thank Sierah for being a role model in students' lives