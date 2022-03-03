3Star Teacher: Tammy Bellinger

Tammy is a 4th grade teacher at Mircovich Elementary School in Ingleside.

INGLESIDE, Texas — Meet our 3Star Teacher for the week... Tammy Bellinger!

Tammy is a 4th grade teacher at Mircovich Elementary School in Ingleside. Tammy graduated from Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi and teaches English/language arts, reading, social studies and writing.

Tammy said making a connection with her students is the key to true learning. It creates "teaching from the heart" and accounts for many special moments she has experienced throughout her career.

Her main hobbies outside of the classroom include relaxing with a good book and enjoying the peaceful surroundings along our coastline.

We here at 3News send our biggest congratulations to Tammy, our 3Star Teacher for the week! We will be sending her a special gift pack from our sponsors to recognize her for a job well done.

