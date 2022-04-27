3Star Student: Alexys

Alexys is a 4th grader at Club Estates Elementary School. She's a straight "A" student, and her favorite subject is reading!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time to meet our last 3Star Student for this school year! A big congrats to Alexys Bonds.

Alexys is a 4th grader at Club Estates Elementary School. She's a straight "A" student, and she says that reading is her favorite subject.

Her special honors include: being on the "A" Honor Roll and the National Elementary Honor Society, being an active member of the student council, and a member of hte dancing club!

Alexys wants to be an astronaut and work in space someday.

She also enjoys kickball, tumbling, and of course, dancing.

We at 3NEWS send Alexys a big congratulations. We are sending her a special gift pack from our sponsors.