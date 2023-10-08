George West, Kingsville ISDs are kicking off the school year with their 4-day school weeks

Teachers hope the students use the extra day to catch up on school work, then get a much-needed mental break.

GEORGE WEST, Texas — Tanya Williams is the principal of Gillett Middle School in Kingsville ISD. She said now that the district has moved to 4-day school weeks, Fridays now create possibilities that wouldn’t have been possible for students before.

“It not only gives our staff, but as well as our students the mental break that they sometimes need,” she said.

Williams says the district will be offering physical innovation stations like aerobics and yoga.

“Things of that nature that we’re not typically able to do during the typical school day,” Williams said.

8th grade U.S History teacher at Gillett Middle School, Juan Merino is hoping students will use Fridays to work hard, then play hard.

“Catch up on any work that they need so we can help them if students are behind,” he said. “We’re there to work with them one-on-one.”

Superintendent of Kingsville ISD, Cissy Reynolds-Perez says only having 2 vacancies amongst 200 teachers who are on board with the 4-day school week, is a big deal.

“That’s saying something, that during the time of a teacher shortage, that we’ve been able to fill our vacancies fairly quickly,” she said. “Many teachers have said, ‘Oh, ok now I actually have time to go and participate with students in a yoga class’. Or maybe just with teachers in a yoga class. Something to bring us back centered. And focused on what we need to work on… rejuvenate.”

Meanwhile, 72 miles away in George West ISD, 3NEWS met with Kelly Wiginton, a fourth grade science and social studies teacher at George West Elementary School.

“I left a school district I worked in for 25 years, to come to George West,” Wiginton said.

She was overjoyed when she heard the news of George West ISD adopting the 4 day school week.

“I value my time with my family,” Wiginton said. “I’ve got three grandkids, I’ve got a new one on the way.”

For Wiginton, that Friday will give her the extra time she needs – family time.

Roland Quesada is the superintendent of George West ISD.

“We want to assure our parents and staff, that we’ve got you,” he said. “We’ve got you taken care of for the rest of the school year.”

Quesada says parents will not have to worry about finding an extra babysitter or pay more out of their pocket.

“We’ve been able to partner with some good agencies that will help us,” he said.

The Boys and Girls Club along with the district’s A.C.E. program will lend a hand for the 4-day school week. But without the help of teachers, Quesada says none of this would be possible.

“I’m excited that we’re actually one hundred percent staffed in George West Independent School District,” Quesada said. “We have filled all our vacancies, and I couldn’t tell you that last year.”

