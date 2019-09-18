ROBSTOWN, Texas — There is new technology at Robert Driscoll Elementary School in Robstown, Texas, that has students so excited they don't want to go home at the end of the day. It uses 4D technology and is giving them a new way to learn.

The students are part of the Robstown Independent School District's 21st Century ACE program. ACE stands for After-school Center Education which allows children to receive hands-on educational experience.

"The 21st Century program is an after-school program that focuses on academic enrichment and also family engagement," teacher Abe Arevalo said. "That's what we do."

At first glance, the new technology does not appear to provide a hands-on experience to the kids -- they sit in front of computers to learn. It's the glasses they wear that provide the hands-on experience by allowing them to enter a virtual reality world thanks to 4D ZSpace technology.

"They're able to create things. It helps their critical thinking because if they can't figure out something out here. They get to try it again until they get it right," Arevalo said.

3News checked it out, and the technology was truly amazing. We got to see the human heart from all angles and learn all of its parts, and could even feel the heart beating through a special pen.

The kids who get to put the technology to use say they love it.

"It looks like it's real in real life," third-grader Katherine Perez said.

The school district said it plans on bringing the 4D ZSpace technology to campuses up through high school by the end of the year.

