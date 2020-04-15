This pandemic has forced most of us to make adjustments to some degree. Specially, teachers, who now have to learn how to take their classroom skills online.

Mrs. Gomez is a 7th grade science teacher at Odem Middle School. Singing the Star Spangled Banner along with her daughter Haven is now a part of her morning routine.

"I miss them [her students] its not the same as seeing them every day," Mrs. Gomez said. "I don't get to talk to them, but I'm also home with my daughter so I don't really do live things with them because she gets in the picture, she wants to see whats going on."

Mrs. Gomez says while she misses the normality of her school schedule and seeing her students, she's finding ways to still interact with them while also being a full-time mom.

"I've been managing, it hasn't been too difficult. My husband's a lot of help when he gets home," Gomez said.

Aside from teaching, Mrs. Gomez is a mom to six-year-old haven who has down syndrome.

"During the day, I do try, but she likes to close my computer, so its just easier at night. I end up doing a lot of things in the evening or on the weekend and I work with her during the day," Gomez said.

Regardless of the changes, Mrs. Gomez and Haven are both still getting it done and adjusting to the new routine.

"I do have office hours though where I tell the kids from 2-3 I will be online everyday. So I do make sure to be online during those times and check my email if they have any questions."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: