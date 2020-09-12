Corpus Christi ISD works to keep up with COVID-19 safety guidelines

As we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 many families are concerned about what school districts are doing to keep kids and staff safe.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 many families are concerned about what school districts are doing to keep kids and staff safe and with government guidelines and recommendations updating on what seems a weekly basis. How are educators and administrators keeping up with those changes?

"We understand families are scared, and staff members are worried, and that's why we take all these precautions," said Jennifer Arismendi, Executive Director for Instructional Support for CCISD.

Arismendi says the district is constantly changing and improving their standards to be in line with the latest science on preventing the spread of COVID-19. But one matter that has been confusing to some parents and staff is what happens when a COVID-positive case pops up on a campus. Arismendi says a trained team is sent in to evaluate all protective measures that have been in place. They also do contact tracing.

On December 4, TEA revised their guidelines in line with new recommendations from the CDC: if a child or adult tests positive, he or she may return to campus 24 hours after the absence of fever, when symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath go away or improve, and when at least 10 days have passed since the first symptoms appeared.

For asymptomatic cases, that person may return to campus 10 days after the positive test result. Children and adults who have been exposed to a COVID-positive case must stay away from campus until 10 days from the time of exposure, or 7 days from the time of exposure if he or she has a negative COVID test.

Annette Rodriguez, director of the city-county health district in Corpus Christi, says she understands why some are still unsure of what the procedure is. "I appreciate their concern that everyone is following the rules, and they should reach out to administrators and talk to them," Rodriguez says. "If they're not getting anywhere, call the health dept."

For more information, click here for the complete TEA COVID-19 guidelines.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.