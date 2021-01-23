A look at how Texas A&M Kingsville has been impacted by COVID-19

By keeping with the safety theme, the university canceled this year's spring break to keep COVID-19 cases low in Kleberg County.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M Kingsville is buzzing a bit more than normal as classes began this week. TAMU-K has honed in on ways to make the best learning environment out of the situation created by the pandemic.

That includes new safety technology in the classroom by having people scan a QR code when they enter a room to better track community spread.

"We can go in and scan that QR code to determine when they were in that space and then who was in that space near them and time periods and some of those kinds of things," Dean of Students, Kirstin Compary said.

"We do want to keep our campuses as safe as possible and one of the ways that we decided that we needed to do that was to encourage our students to not do any unnecessary travel," Compary said.

It's not a total loss of a break, though. TAMU-K shortened their academic calendar by a week to make up for not having a week off in March.

That puts the commencement at the beginning of May.

As of right now, the university hasn't decided whether or not graduation will be in person or virtual, but previous ceremonies were a mix of both.

The school says they hope to make a final decision about spring commencement early in the semester.

