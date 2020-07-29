Abbott: 'There is a remote small chance possibility that vaccines may be ready as early as November'

Abbott made those comments at Texas A&M Corpus Christi where he toured the area and spoke with local leaders about Hurricane Hanna recovery efforts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was visibly upset over the issue as he claimed local leaders were not enforcing his executive orders. Our Michael Gibson was with the Governor today and has more on that issue along with the flurry of questions the Governor took concerning the reopening of our schools.

"The executive orders that were issued from the state, they were calibrated to ensure that it would slow the spread in a way that it would not force people into poverty," Abbott said.

Abbott forcefully tried to make his point that if his executive orders had been followed requiring everyone to wear a mask inside a business and for restaurants to enforce maximum seating rules, our state's COVID numbers wouldn’t have skyrocketed.

Once finished, it was time for questions from the media.

My first question was that without a vaccine, many people are wondering how we can send our school children back inside the classroom?

Abbot: "bottom line is this local school districts have the decision making ability to decide when the school year will begin and when that school year begins what do they want that school year to begin, online or in classrooms, and if it begins online when and how to bring students into the classroom."

The questions about school children heading back to the classroom continued until there was one final question left. We asked Abbott if he knew when a vaccine might be on its way. There might be one as early as November.

"My last contact with somebody about that was this morning when I spoke with the Vice President and the Vice President was talking both about vaccines, as well as treatments so vaccines are being accelerated," Abbott said. "There is a remote small chance possibility that vaccines may be ready as early as November."

The governor feels that his executive orders have not been enforced and we will continue to follow up on his complaint and get you answers from local leaders on his claim.

