Teacher's Union questions CCISD's back to school plan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On September 8, Corpus Christi ISD is going to be welcoming some students back into the classroom. The president of the local American Federation of Teachers Union has some serious questions about how that plan is going to work.



The CCISD students have been attending class online since August 13. After Labor Day weekend on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the district will welcome back -- in phases -- some of the 30-percent of the students who have agreed to come back to the classroom.

Dr. Nancy Vera said she has questions about that plan. She is the president of the local AFT chapter.

"How were the teachers that are doing face-to-face chosen to teach face-to-face or virtually or both and that begs the question -- how do you teach the students in your classroom at the same time that you try to conduct a lesson over the computer?”" Dr. Vera said.



Dr. Vera said that it’s unfair for some teachers who are going to have their workload tripled. She is also questioning the lunch arrangements made by the district.

Dr. Vera pointed out that the district wants teachers eating in the classroom with their students.

"Teachers have a right to a duty-free lunch so how are the students in each classroom going to be monitored?" Dr. Vera said. "Well, some of the responses have been, 'Well, the teacher shouldn’t mind eating lunch with the students.' It’s not that we mind eating with the students, but some of us, for example, have to go to the restroom sometimes. We have to get away from the classroom for a few minutes for other things.”



An official statement from CCISD to 3News states that teachers will continue to have a duty free lunch. Now, this union president also claims that CCISD is about to see a number of teachers leaving their jobs over the back to school plan.

"Teachers are asking to be able to teach from home remotely and most of them are getting denied by CCISD and CCISD imposes a deadline of September 3," Dr. Vera said. "The last day you can do that so you’re going to see some teachers resign, some teachers take absence, leaves, you’re gonna see a shortage of teachers in CCISD from next week."



That CCISD statement also said that the district has provided extensive training and will continue to provide support for all teachers as they return to the classroom.