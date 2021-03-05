Teacher Appreciation Week in the Coastal Bend

Teachers have been through a lot, including the uncertainty over COVID-19 safety procedures enacted by school districts, the teacher's union president said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week is Teacher Appreciation Week and it starts with words of encouragement from the President of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers.

Dr. Nancy Vera said teachers have been through a lot including the uncertainty over COVID-19 safety procedures enacted by school districts.

Vera said the district lost 30 teachers at the end of last year who decided the stress and uncertainty were too much and she expects more to retire after the current school year.

"I hope that the state of Texas and our school districts here locally will not only appreciate teachers during teacher appreciation week with all the little gifts that we get and all of that, but also remember that we deserve a good wage for all of the work that we do," Dr. Vera said. "We need good salaries."

Vera said today's teachers have done what no other generation of teachers has done before by teaching in class, virtually and in the midst of a pandemic.

