After school programs staying COVID cautious

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With each new school year, options for after-school care are weighed by those with younger children.

For working parents, after school programs can become a welcome and much-needed avenue to providing safe and healthy environments for their children.

But with the rise of COVID cases across the area brought on by the introduction of the Delta variant, the question now is just how much confidence parents can place in those programs?

According to the City-County Health Department, more than 1,500 children in Nueces County have tested positive for the coronavirus since August began.

We asked Lisa Oliver, the Interim Assistant Director with the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department, about the “After Hour Kid Power” program. They are currently set up at 27 elementary schools across the Corpus Christi and Calallen school districts, operating each weekday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

She tells us that just like last year, staff members are wearing face coverings, frequently sanitizing surfaces and having children wash their hands often.

Although they recommend that children mask-up, it is not something they can currently enforce.

We also got in touch with the YWCA of Corpus Christi, where President and CEO Nancy Wesson-Dodd tells us the approach there has been much the same, with safety being a top concern.

She says their weekly YWTeen Program for girls who are 10 to 12 years of age typically meets on school campuses, meaning they follow school protocols. However, they are also planning for more virtual programming, something they also provided last year.

As we all keep watch on where the coronavirus is headed in our area, health officials say that the best defense for kids who are too young to be vaccinated still holds true: