Agua Dulce ISD cancels classes until January 18 due to Coronavirus pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agua Dulce ISD announced on Sunday, January 10 that classes will be canceled until Monday, January 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The district canceling face to face instruction from January 11 through 13. Students have a scheduled livestock show holiday on January 14 and 15.
