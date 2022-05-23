Intentional damage to schools prompts closure of Agua Dulce ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agua Dulce ISD canceled classes on Monday due to damage after the schools were broken into over the weekend.
The district released three photos of the people they say are responsible for the damage.
The crime happened late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, school officials said.
All classes will continue as normal on Tuesday, officials said. Staff is working to clean up the mess.
If you recognize any of these people, you are asked to call the Nueces County Sheriff's Office at (361) 887-2222.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 'We pushed each other the entire way': Texas mother, daughter graduating from nursing school together
- Trevino family continues Beach to Bay tradition in honor of longtime team member
- What is Corpus Christi's Drought Contingency Plan?
- Coastal Bend foster children's artwork displayed at Funtrackers
- Man arrested on capital murder charges after two women found dead in Corpus Christi apartment
- Kingsville toddler orders 30+ cheeseburgers while mom isn't looking
- Nueces County criminal backlog: Cases outpacing resources to prosecute
- Corpus Christi's 'superhero' neighborhood getting online recognition
- Here's is everything you need to know to vote early in the May 24 primary runoff election
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.
.