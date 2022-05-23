Intentional damage to schools prompts closure of Agua Dulce ISD

District officials said multiple people broke into schools and caused so much damage the schools had to be closed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agua Dulce ISD canceled classes on Monday due to damage after the schools were broken into over the weekend.

The district released three photos of the people they say are responsible for the damage.

The crime happened late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, school officials said.

All classes will continue as normal on Tuesday, officials said. Staff is working to clean up the mess.

If you recognize any of these people, you are asked to call the Nueces County Sheriff's Office at (361) 887-2222.

