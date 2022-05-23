x
Education

Intentional damage to schools prompts closure of Agua Dulce ISD

District officials said multiple people broke into schools and caused so much damage the schools had to be closed.
Credit: Agua Dulce ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agua Dulce ISD canceled classes on Monday due to damage after the schools were broken into over the weekend. 

The district released three photos of the people they say are responsible for the damage. 

Posted by Agua Dulce Independent School District on Monday, May 23, 2022

The crime happened late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, school officials said.

All classes will continue as normal on Tuesday, officials said. Staff is working to clean up the mess. 

Posted by Agua Dulce Independent School District on Monday, May 23, 2022

If you recognize any of these people, you are asked to call the Nueces County Sheriff's Office at (361) 887-2222.

