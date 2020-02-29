NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Mrs. Barron's 5th grade class was studying politics from the pre-civil war era when her students were having a hard time understanding how exactly Abraham Lincoln was elected president, when he lost the popular vote.

Principal Lopez then asked the political science department at Texas A&M Kingsville to help familiarize students with the election process and importance of the electoral college.

The school hopes that by the kids understanding politics, it will also inspire their parents to go out and vote

In the end, the students were informed and understood our election process better.