Alice ISD calls emergency School Board meeting set for Tuesday, Aug. 18

According to officials, the extra time will ensure that all students have a quality technology device, have Internet access, and are more thoroughly prepared.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alice Independent School District is holding an emergency School Board meeting coming up on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

Officials say delaying the school start date will be the focus during Tuesday night's meeting.

"If approved, the date will change from August 24, 2020, to September 8, 2020. Pushing back the start of school has become necessary due to unforeseen delays in shipping of new technology devices, Internet repairs at William Adams Middle School, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on our district’s staff and families," stated Alice ISD officials in a Facebook post.

"Additionally, the district will continue to prepare, train, and practice the district’s safety plans at all facilities. Alice ISD will continue to conduct parent training and will be adding additional dates to help our families be more prepared," stated officials.

Alice ISD passed out over 200 devices and will call parents and students who are on a waiting list as soon as possible for pick up or delivery.