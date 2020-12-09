Alice ISD cancels 2 sport programs until further notice after student-athletes test positive for the coronavirus

The district said because of this, they will be suspending practices for the freshman football team and the junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams.

ALICE, Texas — In a press release sent out to parents and families who attend school within the Alice ISD, school leaders revealed that two student-athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The district said because of this, they will be suspending practices for the freshman football team and the junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams until further notice.

"We hope and pray our kids stay safe and have a speedy recovery," school officials said.